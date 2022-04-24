There was a title change when X-Division Champion Trey Miguel made his latest title defense against Ace Austin and Mike Bailey.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
Austin hit Miguel with The Fold and pinned Miguel to win the title.
Miguel had been on a roll since winning the X-Division Championship for the first time ever at Bound For Glory with successful title defenses over the likes of Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Rocky Romero.
