James Storm stopped by this week’s “Refin’ It Up With Brian Hebner” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked he got paired with Bobby Roode as Beer Money, Inc. in TNA Wrestling:

“We were just hanging out backstage and I remember Dutch Mantell coming up to us and saying ‘Hey, just so you know, we don’t have anything for you, so we’re just going to put you and you together for a while,’” Storm said. It was just supposed to be a short term deal, you know, until we can figure out something for you guys. It was like, alright. Then it’s one of those things where me and Bobby, we were like if we’re going to be together, let’s try to do something really cool while we’re together.”

