Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte by scoring the win via TKO in the sixth round to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles.

Fury brought up Drew McIntyre’s name during a post-fight press conference today in the United Kingdom. Fury talked about a potential appearance at SummerSlam and then facing McIntyre at WWE’s stadium event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there,” he said when asked. “You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’d love to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at center stage in the UK. ”

