AEW Producer Ace Steel fueled the rumor mill this week when he posted a clip of Aretha Franklin singing her “Think (Freedom)” song from The Blues Brothers movie from 1980.

Steel posted the clip to his private Twitter account, but you can see the tweet below. The speculation is that Steel may have been released from AEW in fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, which put Steel and his good friend CM Punk against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

It was reported this week by Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk, Steel, Omega and The Bucks still have not heard anything from AEW in regards to their suspensions and possible departures. It was also noted that everyone is still being paid while on suspension, which would come out to a significant amount each week for people who are not working.

The report also noted that at least one person at the fight, who is not one of the 5 still suspended, still has not been interviewed for the third party investigation, and there may be others who still have to be interviewed.

Word is that most involved are frustrated because they want to be back working. It was previously reported that threats of potential legal action had stalled everything. It was noted that none of the people involved are allowed to speak on the matter, but several want to, and they’re not sure if they will ever be allowed to.

It was also said that as of mid-week, there was no truth to anyone being fired, or anyone being told they aren’t coming back, or anything like that. Steel’s aforementioned tweet was made mid-week. The people involved also have not received a timetable for when things might wrap up.

Ace Steel just posted this on Twitter (His account is on private) pic.twitter.com/h97wTa04S5 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 12, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.