WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is set to be at Monday’s WWE RAW.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Grimes is scheduled to be at RAW, likely to work the WWE Main Event tapings as several NXT Superstars have worked the secondary show as of late.

However, Grimes is apparently going to RAW to recruit two tag team partners for his match against The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid on Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT.

As noted, this week’s NXT saw The Schism challenge Grimes to a 3-on-1 bout. Grimes later said he considered the Handicap Match, agreeing with Gacy that Grimes has no one in NXT he can trust. Grimes then said this does not go for the rest of WWE, indicating that he would look at the main roster for two partners to face The Schism. Footage can be seen below.

Grimes posted a graphic for the six-man match to Instagram and wrote, “Who do you want to see me tag with this Tuesday?! @wwenxt @wwe”

Grimes will not be the only NXT Superstar on Monday’s RAW. We noted before how Rhea Ripley has invited Cora Jade to the show to choose the “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on next Tuesday’s show. Perez will be on tonight’s SmackDown to pick next the opponent that will face Jade next Tuesday.

It’s been reported that fans can expect more crossover between RAW, SmackDown and NXT, which we saw on NXT this week with Sonya Deville helping Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attack Alba Fyre to get payback for the abduction of Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Deville vs. Fyre will take place next Tuesday.

The October 6 WWE Main Event saw WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeat Fallon Henley, while Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. This week’s Main Event saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Cedric Alexander, while R-Truth defeated Von Wagner by DQ when Truth tossed a steel chair to Wagner and hit the mat, setting him up for when the referee turned back around from dealing with a turnbuckle pad.

It’s interesting to note that Trick Williams was not with Hayes on Main Event, while Mr. Stone was not with Wagner. Benjamin was at ringside in Truth’s corner. There’s no word yet on if the duos would stay together when called up. WWE has considered Wagner and Hayes to be called-up for a while now.

