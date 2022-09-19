Rap superstar Action Bronson recently sat down with the MMA Show’s Ariel Helwani to hype up his in-ring debut at this week’s AEW Grand Slam television special, where Bronson teams up with fan-favorite HOOK to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker from the Jericho Appreciation Society. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was originally just going to walk HOOK down to the ring, but they saw his athleticism in training and decided to get him involved:

“They had the idea for me to walk him down to the ring. Then, I started training a little bit and they saw my athleticism and prowess.”

On his training at Create A Pro:

“Create A Pro, I like to give them a plug because they showed a lot of love. It is a school, but it’s a dojo (run by Pat Buck). Taz got everything hooked up. Just started fucking around, teaching me shit. Nine-ten weeks ago and things started moving from there.”

Jokes that he has a “no bumps” clause in his contract:

“Taking a bump…I just practice offense. Fuck that. I don’t fall. I have it in the contract. I don’t fall. Taking bumps is serious, it’s not an easy thing. I’ve worked different styles and this is one of the toughest. I love it [running the ropes]. It’s intense, makes me feel good. You have to hit them right, no doubt about it.”

How he has more moves than Dean Malenko:

“I don’t think I’d be able to do a hurricanrana. I can do lots of things that I’m not going to pull out of the bag. Just know there is an arsenal of over 1000 moves. I have more than him [Dean Malenko].”

Whether he’d wrestle against after Grand Slam:

“I’m not part of the roster, but I’m a hired gun. I’m a fucking hitman for hire.”

