Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Columbus Ohio featured the return of the Undisputed Elite, particularly Adam Cole and reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), who have been out of action due to injury. The segment also featured the Young Bucks.

Cole addressed the crowd and said it feels good to be back, then brought up the upcoming trios tournament to crown the first-ever AEW trios champions. He mentioned that he was still not cleared to wrestle, and that because of that, the Bucks should not compete in the tournament. He later specified that they would not be “physically capable” of competing, which led to a sneak attack from reDragon and Cole, a move that shocked the live crowd.

However the Bucks wouldn’t be alone for long. Former world champion Adam Page came out to run off Cole and reDragon, and have a small reunion with his old friends from the Elite. See how the segment played out below.

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022