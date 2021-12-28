Kyle O’Reilly made his AEW debut on the December 22nd episode of Dynamite when he helped Adam Cole beat Orange Cassidy. Post-match, Cole, O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish reunited while The Young Bucks were upset to see them together once again.

O’Reilly signed with AEW a few weeks after deciding to not renew his contract with WWE. During the late Being The Elite, Cole gave credit to Fish for bringing O’Reilly into AEW.

“Can you believe it? You and myself, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, all standing together in the same ring. I knew you’re probably worried about this because I was too. You know, Bobby’s the one who set this up. Bobby was the one who convinced Kyle to come here. I know me and Kyle have a lot of things… a lot of things that we have to settle, but we’re so dangerous together as a trio and think about this, Now we are a supergroup because The Young Bucks are also involved. AEW doesn’t know what hit them, AEW is screwed because on top of how great we are, no one’s gonna be able to stop us. The ultimate group. So once again, Merry Christmas, guys. You’ve got to be elated. I know I am.’

H/T to Fightful for the transcription