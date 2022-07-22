AEW superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on the Wrestling Buddies podcast and provided an update on his injury, which occurred at last month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The former NXT champion opens up about how he’s rarely gotten hurt in his 14 years in the business, ending his rant by saying he hopes to return soon. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he rarely gets injured and feels like he’ll be back in the ring soon:

I’m doing okay. I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recover for sure. I have a great team around me that is helping and just making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic as far as making sure that I’m getting the right care that I deserve and I feel like a progress and I move forward every single week for sure, because I had been — I was pretty banged up. So again, for 14 years, being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I had ever had off, ever, as far as traveling, being on the road was one month. I’ve been going, going, going non-stop so, eventually our bodies kind of catch up to us and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering for me and then with what happened at Forbidden Door but… so I feel good. I’m very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon, I’m excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But yeah, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good.

On his injury at Forbidden Door:

Injuries like that can be a little bit scary, I think not just for me but kind of for everybody. But like I said, fortunately — the most important thing in a situation like that is having a good team of people who know what they’re doing and are concerned about your well-being being around you and that was definitely the case for me so, yeah, I’m getting the proper care that I need and I’ll be good to go in no time. It was definitely scary for me too.

