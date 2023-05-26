Adam Cole provides an update on his good friend, Kyle O’Reilly.

Cole appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast to hype up his unsanctioned showdown with Chris Jericho at this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, a match that will also feature ECW legend Sabu in Cole’s corner. During the interview, the former NXT triple-crown champion was asked about O’Reilly, who has been out of action since June 2022. Here is what he had to say.

He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that. Again, he is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed, Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon.

Fans have been anticipating an Undisputed Era (Elite) reunion ever since Roderick Strong surprisingly signed with the company a few weeks ago, but injuries to Cole and O’Reilly, followed by the departure of Bobby Fish, made that seem like a distant dream. However, with Cole back and O’Reilly recovering perhaps 2023 will see the group in full force once again.

Check out Cole’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)