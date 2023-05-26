Chase Owens has sustained an injury.

The NJPW star announced this morning on Twitter that he will be taking time off to heal a knee injury. Owens adds that this is being done under advisement from his physical therapist, who told him this was the best course of action if he wanted to avoid surgery. His full tweet reads:

18 years I’ve been wrestling consecutively without having to take time off. That unfortunately ends this week as I have had a injury to my knee and my physical therapist told me to take some time off to properly heal to avoid surgery. See ya guys soon!

Owens last wrestled for NJPW back at the April Collision event in Philadelphia. He re-signed with NJPW back in February of 2022, and has been a loyal member to Bullet Club since 2015. Check out his tweet below.