Flash Morgan Webster is ready to turn some heads again at IMPACT Under Siege.

The Welsh star and former NXT U.K. tag champion will be teaming up with his longtime partner Mark Andrews to face Chris Bey and Ace Austin at the event, with Bey and Austin’s IMPACT tag team titles on the line. During a recent interview with Fightful Webster spoke about how excited he is for the opportunity.

I’m just really excited again. After COVID when we wrestled for a long time with no fans and then all the NXT: UK stuff happens, I had an injury, he had an injury, and then trying to find our feet again, Mark was like, ‘I feel like a real wrestler again.’ That’s what Mark said to me. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna go out to long haul flights, we’re gonna have a bit of fun. We’re challenging for the tag team belts on TV as well. I’m really excited.’ Again, I am as well. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to it.

Webster would then credit his partner Andrews for getting them the Under Siege gig, stating that he originally thought they were coming in for a basic tag match and was delighted to find out they would be challenging for the tag team titles.

It was all through Mark, really. Again, he was in TNA back in the day, has that connection. I think there was a conversation in regards to coming in and I think they literally loved the idea of me and Mark as a team. We expected, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll come in, we’ll do some cool little bits and pieces and maybe that’ll be it.’ I get to tick it off the list, Mark gets to come back and show everyone the wrestler he’s become over the last couple of years. Then Mark’s like, ‘Hey, I think we’re going to be challenging for the tag team championships.’ I’m like, ‘No way.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, we are.’ So, yeah, that’s really cool. Just came from Mark having that connection up there and I think it was as soon as it was a possibility to have us, they were straight on it and they liked the idea of us guys going against the champs.

