During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio AEW superstar Adam Cole would discuss the backstage atmosphere of the promotion, specifically with guys like Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage, four legendary veterans of the business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How accessible CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Christian are to the younger guys backstage:

“First of all, everyone mentioned, whether it be Jericho, Punk, Bryan, Christian – they are all incredibly accessible to the younger talent, and to people who want to learn, which I think is really cool. Again, to have that knowledge that they do, and not let it go to waste in a sense of, aside from them themselves being incredible, being able to pass it on to another generation has been really, really cool.”

Believes that Christian is a wrestling genius:

“I got to work pretty extensively with Christian, which was really cool. Like, I had a singles match against him. It was on my fourteen-year wrestling anniversary, which I thought was really cool. Just again, it’s not even something necessarily where he just sits down and is like, ‘yeah, OK. This is why we’re doing this.’ It’s almost like learning just from working with him, and where he places things, and why he puts it here versus here. Everything they say about Christian being a wrestling genius is true. He’s so, so smart and a joy to work with, as a lot of these guys are.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)