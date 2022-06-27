It’s believed that Adam Cole suffered a concussion at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Forbidden Door saw Jay White retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Title in a Fatal 4 Way over Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and “Hangman” Adam Page. The finish saw Okada go for The Rainmaker on Cole, who ducked the clothesline and collapsed to the floor. White, who was outside of the ring, came back in and hit The Bladerunner on Okada. White then rolled Cole over for the pin to retain. After the match, AEW medics checked on Cole as AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly came to the ring, stared down Page, then tended to Cole.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the belief is that Cole suffered a concussion during the match.

Going into Forbidden Door, Cole had been out of action since defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing on May 29. He was scheduled for a ten-man match on the post-Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, but was removed from the match due to an undisclosed injury.

It was reported earlier this month that Cole is “banged up” and has been that way for a while. Word then was that while Cole isn’t dealing with any specific major injury, he has been suffering from a few minor issues at the same time, and he has been battling those issues for a while, specifically a rumored labrum injury as far back as March. Cole reportedly worked through the pain of that injury, but AEW officials pulled him from the ring so that he could rest and heal up going into Forbidden Door, and to avoid compounding any potential issues down the line.

There’s no official word yet on Cole’s status coming out of Forbidden Door, but we will keep you updated.

