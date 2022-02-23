Adam Cole says a Revolution will most certainly take place on March 6 as he challenges AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Cole took to Twitter this week with his first public comments since AEW announced Cole vs. Page for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Cole billed the match as the present and future of AEW vs. the other Adam.

“The present & future of @AEW vs. ‘the other Adam.’ March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM,” he wrote.

Cole added in a follow-up tweet today, “March 6 will be a full circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew”

The build for Cole vs. Page will likely pick up during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up.

AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL. You can find the current card at this link.

Stay tuned for more on Cole vs. Page and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the full tweets from Cole:

