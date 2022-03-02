Adam Cole did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event where he will challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Title. Here are the highlights:

His history with Page:

“This hasn’t been talked about a lot, but I was in one of the matches that led to him to being signed by Ring of Honor,” Cole says. “I was rooting for him every weekend when he was being discussed for Bullet Club. To see the performer and pro wrestler he’s become, it’s really, really cool. He’s had battles for that world title. They’ve all been absolutely spectacular. He’s done a hell of a job as AEW champ. But that’s the place where I want to be.”

Potentially being a champion again: