Adam Cole did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. This is where he reflected on the November 1, 2019, episode of SmackDown where NXT stars were used on the show as main roster stars were stuck in Saudi Arabia.

He defended the NXT Title against Bryan Danielson on that SmackDown show. Cole spoke highly of Triple H and Shawn Michaels as they gave him a lot of confidence.

“Both Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Shawn gave me this unspoken confidence,” Cole says. “They put me into this next gear and gave me this championship mentality. That night, neither Hunter nor Shawn talked about the stakes, the stress or how everyone there was counting on me. They trusted my ability, that I could get on a plane that afternoon and wrestle later that night on SmackDown against one of the top stars in the industry.”