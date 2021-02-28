– Adam Cole responded to a post sent out by the WWE on FOX Twitter account where they asked fans to pick a match between a WWE legend and a current WWE superstar. He named Shawn Michaels, who is currently retired.
@ShawnMichaels https://t.co/kG7oO2VarZ
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 26, 2021
– Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Apollo Crews following Friday’s episode of SmackDown. He said the following in this video:
“Apollo, you’ve changed. Yeah. I respect that cause I’ve changed too. But I don’t respect what you did to Big E. What you did to me tonight. You changed the outfit, you changed the attitude, but you cannot change who you really are and what you’ve done. You like to live in the past, but I am the future. Last week wasn’t personal. I want to be the World Champion. You were my opponent. But now you started something that I will finish. You should remember who I am.”
You @WWEApollo have changed, but… pic.twitter.com/qpvei4cMeo
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 27, 2021