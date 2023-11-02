The rematch is on.

After weeks of mind-games, which included one home invasion, Tony Khan has announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will be taking on Swerve Strickland at the November 18th Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Hangman Page vs Swerve Strickland 2 has been added to AEW Full Gear!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm will challenge for the title

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page