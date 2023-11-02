The rematch is on.
After weeks of mind-games, which included one home invasion, Tony Khan has announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will be taking on Swerve Strickland at the November 18th Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Jay White
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Toni Storm will challenge for the title
AEW International Championship Match:
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)
Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne
Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page