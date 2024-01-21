Adele thinks highly of the new film based on the life and career of the legendary Von Erich family.
The multiple-time Grammy award winning musician recently spoke about her fondness for the new film, “The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.
“Obviously there were a lot of good movies this year,” she began. “But if you haven’t seen it yet, ‘The Iron Claw’ was my favorite of the year.”
She continued, “I loved Zac Efron in that movie. It’s the best movie I’ve seen this year. You have to see it.”
