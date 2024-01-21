Add Daniel Garcia to the list.

Earlier this week we posted highlights from an interview where Powerhouse Hobbs defended the controversial social media posts often shared by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

In a new interview with Adrian Hernandez, fellow AEW star Daniel Garcia shared a similar sentiment.

“A lot of people don’t like what Tony [Khan] says on Twitter [X], but it’s his company first and foremost, he can do whatever he wants,” Garcia said. “He’s the one putting the money behind this company, he’s paying all of our salaries, that’s on him.”

Garcia continued, “It’s great to know that you have somebody willing to put themselves out there and fight for his team. That’s what I love most about it. He says whatever he wants because he really believes in use and he knows we can back it up.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.