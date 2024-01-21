Ernest “The Cat” Miller can fight.

And as someone with such a decorated background in martial arts and combat sports, he feels he can tell by watching someone whether or not they can fight.

CM Punk is someone who can’t fight.

During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, “The Cat” commented on CM Punk’s MMA career, and didn’t have a lot of kind words.

“I can look at someone and tell whether or not they can fight,” Miller said. “When I looked at CM Punk fight, his real fight, I got 12-year-old kids who would knock CM Punk out. Make sure you write that. I think he’s probably the worst fighter. He might be good for wrestling. I don’t understand this business anymore. I don’t understand how a guy can expose himself to be such a sorry fighter, and then the company brings him back to talk badly, like he could beat everybody. Back in the day, when we were wrestling, if a wrestler went in and tough a man or a karate show….I got video footage of me knocking guys out. That’s the video they used to say, ‘This guy is a legit fighter.’ I was able to do that.”

He continued, “Could you imagine if I got my ass beat by the worst guy in the UFC. I would never be on TV again back in those days. How in the world does this guy get exposed for being a terrible fighter — there’s nothing about him that says he can fight. CM Punk, I didn’t see one thing that substantiates anything he can do in combat sports. He can’t throw hands. He had no punching, no power. He didn’t have any movement. I don’t know what the hell he was trying to do. It didn’t look like he was trying to wrestle, but this guy is on TV making millions of dollars talking because the fans today are stupid. They want to believe what they want to believe. You can show somebody something and if they see it, now they have to determine whether they believe it. I just showed you somebody who can’t fight, but you put him in a ring and think he can beat up everybody.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.