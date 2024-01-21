Don’t put Jon Moxley in a box or specific category.

He doesn’t like it.

The Blackpool Combat Club member recently spoke with the Comic Book website for an interview, during which he spoke about how he hopes to be a completely different wrestler on a completely different level by 2025.

“Even when you do good, a lot of times people get stuck where they are,” Moxley said. “I think I’m constantly boxed in and people want to categorize me and think of me in a certain way and place me at a certain level. And I’m not into that at all.”

He continued, “And even if I’m making all that up in my head, that’s fine because then that just gives me more motivation. My entire life, usually the best motivations come from breaking out of whatever box somebody’s trying to place me in, even if it’s just all in my head.”

Mox went on to explain how 2024 is going to be an exercise in him trying to go even further and get better at his craft.

“I feel like I can feel it, I can sense it, I can visualize it,” Moxley said. “I don’t think people are expecting that and are wanting to already write off my career or place me in where exactly I am. And I don’t necessarily like that. Maybe I fail miserably, but this year will be an exercise in me trying to go even further and get even better. And hopefully at the end of 2024, if you want to measure it by that is 2025, I’ll be a completely different wrestler at a completely different level.”

Check out the complete interview at ComicBook.com.