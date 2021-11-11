AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite on TNT that Cody Rhodes will team up with PAC to battle Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black in a tag team contest at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis.

AEW also announced that Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose will take on Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida in tag action on the Buy-In show of this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Lucha Bros versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship

-The Inner Circle versus American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight

-Bryan Danielson versus Miro in the world title eliminator tournament finals

-Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk

-MJF versus Darby Allin

-Cody Rhodes/PAC versus Malakai Black/Andrade El Idolo

-Jurassic Express/Christian Cage versus SuperKliq in a falls count anywhere match

-Jamie Hayter/Nyla Rose versus Thunder Rosa/Hikaru Shida