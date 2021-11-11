AEW Dynamite Results 11/10/21

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (7-1-1) Bryan Danielson vs. (1-0) Rocky Romero w/Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy is watching this match in the crowd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Danielson with a wrist lock suplex. Danielson works on his joint manipulation game. Romero with a Hip Toss. Romero drops his knee on the left shoulder. Romero grabs a side wrist lock. Danielson drop steps into a side headlock. Romero drops down on the canvas. Danielson drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Danielson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Danielson drops his elbow on the left knee of Romero. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Danielson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Danielson with a drop toe hold. Danielson applies a waist lock. Danielson with two waist lock takedowns. Romero backs Danielson into the turnbuckles. Romero with two back elbow smashes. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with the irish whip. Danielson dives over Romero. Danielson ducks under two clotheslines from Romero. Standing Switch Exchange. Romero dumps Danielson out of the ring. Danielson gets distracted by Cassidy. Romero lands The Suicide Dive.

Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero stomps on Danielson’s back. Romero with The Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Danielson. Danielson with a Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Danielson applies The Romero Special. Romero applies The Kimura Lock. The referee calls for a clean break. Danielson drives his knee into Romero’s back. Danielson kicks Romero in the back. Danielson with two uppercuts. Romero decks Danielson with a back elbow smash. Romero drops Danielson with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Romero has Danielson tied up in the ropes. Romero kicks Danielson in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Romero with a knife edge chop. Danielson uppercuts Romero. Romero repeatedly kicks Danielson in the chest. Romero has Danielson draped across the middle rope. Romero with The Flying Dropkick. Danielson regroups on the outside.

Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana off the steel ring steps. Romero rolls Danielson back into the ring. Romero hits The Running Shiranui for a two count. Forever Clotheslines. Danielson with The Rolling Elbow. Danielson with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Danielson follows that with another Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Danielson puts Romero on the top turnbuckle. Danielson goes for The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Romero goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Romero transitions into a Triangle Choke. Danielson with The Deadlift PowerBomb. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Danielson denies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Danielson applies a single leg crab. Danielson transitions into The Ankle Lock. Romero repeatedly stomps on Danielson’s face. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Danielson rolls Romero over for a two count. Danielson delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Danielson denies The Slice Bread #2. Danielson repeatedly stomps on Romero’s face. Danielson makes Romero tap out to The Tequila Sunrise.

Winner: (8-1-1) Bryan Danielson via Submission

Second Match: (36-14) Britt Baker, (3-6) Jamie Hayter, (1-7) Rebel vs. (38-15) Thunder Rosa, (43-7) Taynara Conti, (13-8) Anna Jay In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will start things off. Baker ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Baker avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Baker kicks Rosa in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Baker denies The Fire Thunder Driver. Rosa blocks The Back Body Drop. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Baker tags in Rebel. Rebel with forearm shivers. Rosa reverses out of the irish whip from Rebel. Rosa with The Hip Toss. Rosa dropkicks Rebel. Rosa with The Cazadora FaceBuster across the knee. Rosa slams Rebel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa tags in Jay. Double Irish Whip. Rosa with a running uppercut. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Rebel reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Hayter runs interference. Hayter pulls Jay out of the ring. Baker and Hayter gangs up on Jay. Hayter rolls Jay back into the ring. Rebel stops Jay in her tracks.

Rebel with The Vertical Suplex. Rebel slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rebel tags in Hayter. Hayter repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Baker and Rebel attacks Jay behind the referee’s back. Hayter sends Jay face first into the turnbuckle pad. Hayter with forearm shivers. Hayter punches Jay in the back. Hayter with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Hayter is choking Jay with her boot. Hayter whips Jay into the turnbuckles. Hayter continues to stomp on Jay’s chest. Hayter abuses the referee’s five count. The referee is trying to calm down Conti and Rosa. Hayter tags in Baker. Baker with forearm shivers. Jay with a Vertical Suplex. Jay follows that with a Running Neck Snap. Conti and Hayter are tagged in.

Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with three clotheslines. Conti unloads Three Pump Kicks. Conti kicks Hayter in the gut. Hayter denies The Hammerlock DDT. Conti ducks a clothesline from Hayter. Conti hits The Tay KO for a two count. Baker clears the ring. Baker ducks a clothesline from Conti. Baker with The Rolling Elbow. Hayter with The Uranage BackBreaker. Baker kicks Conti in the ribs. Hayter drops Conti with The STO for a two count. Hayter fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hayter tags in Rebel. Rosa rocks Hayter with a forearm smash. Rebel with The Big Boot. Jay with a running forearm smash. Baker kicks Jay in the gut. Baker goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Jay counters with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Baker SuperKicks Jay. Rosa with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Conti ducks a clothesline from Rebel. Conti blocks a boot from Rebel. Conti SuperKicks Rebel. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-15) Thunder Rosa, (44-7) Taynara Conti, (14-8) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Third Match: (61-34-1) Jungle Boy vs. (29-16) Anthony Bowens w/Max Caster

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Bowens decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a waist lock takedown. Bowens taunts Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slaps Bowens in the face. Jungle Boy with clubbing blows to Bowens back. Jungle Boy kicks the left hamstring of Bowens. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy kicks Bowens in the face. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Jungle Boy slaps Bowens in the chest. Bowens drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Bowens unloads a series of knife edge chops. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Bowens with the irish whip. Jungle Boy dives over Bowens. Jungle Boy with two overhand chops. Jungle Boy kicks the left hamstring of Bowens. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Bowens. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy is lighting up Bowens chest. Jungle Boy takes a swipe at Caster. Jungle Boy drives his knee into the midsection of Bowens.

Bowens with two toe kicks. Jungle Boy with a blistering chop. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy is trying to escape through the ropes. Bowens tugs on Jungle Boy’s hair. Bowens HeadButts Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Caster runs interference. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Jungle Boy. Bowens with a Draping Knee Strike. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens talks smack to the crowd. Bowens inadvertently chops the steel ring post. The Chop Fest continues in Indy. Bowens punches Jungle Boy in the back. Bowens is choking Jungle Boy with his knee. Caster throws Jungle Boy into the steel barricade behind the referee’s back. Bowens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bowens applies the cravate. Bowens whips Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy decks Bowens with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with The Rolling Elbow. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination.

Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy dropkicks the left knee of Bowens. Jungle Boy drops Bowens with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for The BrainBuster, but Bowens lands back on his feet. Bowens sends Jungle Boy into the ropes. Bowens with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens SuperKicks Jungle Boy. Bowens with a Twisting Side Slam for a two count. Jungle Boy rolls Bowens over for a two count. Jungle Boy blasts Caster off the ring apron. Bowens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy rocks Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens kicks Jungle Boy in the chest. Bowens connects with The Draping Twisting DDT for a two count. Bowens talks smack to Jungle Boy. Bowens goes for The Uranage Slam, but Jungle Boy counters with The Deep Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy makes Bowens tap out to The Snare Trap. After the match, Bobby Fish attacks Jungle Boy from behind. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (62-34-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (29-6) Wardlow vs. (10-9) Wheeler Yuta w/Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Yuta dropkicks Wardlow. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow swats away a dropkick from Yuta. Wardlow applies a waist lock. Yuta with four sharp elbow strikes. Yuta crawls under Wardlow. Yuta leapfrogs over Wardlow. Yuta dropkicks Wardlow. Yuta with forearm shivers. Wardlow shoves Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow attacks Yuta in mid-air.

Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Wardlow with Four PowerBombs. Wardlow is fired up. Wardlow puts Yuta on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow connects with The Casualty Of War to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardy Family Office viciously attacks Best Friends from behind. Hardy drives the chair into the midsection of Cassidy. Hardy wraps the chair around Cassidy’s neck. Hardy plants Cassidy with The Twist Of Fate.

Winner: (30-6) Wardlow via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) Lio Rush & (26-17) Dante Martin vs. (28-22) Matt Sydal & (1-4) Lee Moriarty

Dante Martin and Lee Moriarty will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dante whips Moriarty across the ring. Dante leapfrogs over Moriarty. Leg Sweep Exchange. Moriarty avoids The PK. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Moriarty applies The Sleeper Hold. Moriarty with a bodyscissors hold for a two count. Dante ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Dante sends Moriarty into the ropes. Dante scores the ankle pick. Dante with a quick rollup for a two count. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Dante. Moriarty applies a waist lock. Moriarty flips Dante over. Moriarty with The Bridging Clutch for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rush and Sydal are tagged in. Sydal tells Rush to open his third eye. Rush slaps Sydal in the face. Rush runs around Sydal. Moriarty slaps Rush in the back of the head. Sydal with a forearm smash. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Rush ducks out of the way.

Tip Up by Sydal. Rush avoids a flurry of strikes. Rush with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Rush rocks Moriarty with a forearm smash. All hell starts breaking loose in Indy. Rush sends Sydal face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rush with a forearm smash. Rush stomps on Sydal’s chest. Rush tags in Dante. Dante with a toe kick. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Sydal avoids The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal tags in Moriarty. Moriarty with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Moriarty transitions into The Cobra Twist. Sydal and Moriarty has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sydal whips Dante across the ring. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dante back flips over Sydal. Dante with a SpringBoard ShotGun Dropkick. Rush and Moriarty are tagged in.

Moriarty with The Big Boot. Moriarty clotheslines Rush. Moriarty hyperextends the left shoulder of Rush. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. Moriarty with a Spinning Corkscrew Uppercut. Rush delivers his combination offense. Moriarty with The PumpHandle FaceBuster for a two count. Moriarty with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Rush decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Rush kicks Moriarty in the face. Rush crawls under Moriarty. Rush with The Windmill Kick to Sydal. Rush ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Moriarty. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush avoids the double clothesline. Rush with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Rush lands Two Suicide Dives. Rush rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Rush hits The Spinning Unprettier for a two count. Rush drags Moriarty to the corner. Rush tags in Dante. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Moriarty with The SuperPlex. Moriarty follows that with a running uppercut for a two count. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Sydal. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Moriarty. Rush with The Spinning Hook Kick. Dante connects with The Double SpringBoard MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Lio Rush & (27-17) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (28-13-2) PAC vs. (34-8) Dax Harwood w/Tully Blanchard

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Strong lockup. Harwood backs Pac into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac applies a side headlock. Harwood whips Pac across the ring. Pac drops Harwood with two shoulder tackles. Harwood drops down on the canvas. Harwood leapfrogs over Pac. Harwood with The Hip Toss. Pac kicks Harwood in the face. Pac bodyslams Harwood. Harwood with the up kick. Harwood with a side headlock takeover. Pac answers with the headscissors escape. Pac with a deep arm-drag takeover. Harwood with a headscissors escape of his own. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Harwood clotheslines Pac. Pac with a Spinning Back Kick. Pac unloads three knife edge chops. Harwood kicks Pac in the gut. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Pac sends Harwood into the ropes. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Pac clotheslines Harwood over the top rope. Pac hits The Fosbury Flop.

Pac with a forearm smash. Second Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Harwood kicks Pac in the gut. Harwood goes for a PowerBomb, but Pac counters with a Back Body Drop on the ramp way. Pac kicks Harwood in the face. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Harwood with The SpineBuster for a two count. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Harwood applies The Abdominal Stretch. Pac with a deep arm-drag. Pac with a forearm smash. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Pac has Harwood perched on the top turnbuckle. Harwood with forearm shivers. Pac with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pac follows that with The Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Pac nails Harwood with The Pump Kick.

Pac ascends to the top turnbuckle. Pac delivers The Missile Dropkick. Pac with a running elbow smash. Pac sends Harwood to the corner. Pac with another Pump Kick. Tully pulls Harwood out of harms way. Harwood drills Pac with The BrainBuster for a two count. Harwood is displaying his frustration. Harwood goes for another BrainBuster, but Pac lands back on his feet. Pac SuperKicks Harwood. Harwood denies The Black Arrow. Harwood with an Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex. Pac ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Pac applies a waist lock. Harwood decks Pac with a back elbow smash. Harwood with The Inside Out Lariat. Harwood with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Harwood with three uppercuts. Pac responds with the backslide cover for a two count. Pac makes Harwood tap out to The Brutalizer. After the match, Cash Wheeler immediately attacks Pac from behind. The lights go out in the building. Malaki Black and Andrade El Idolo appear in the ring. Pac is getting his ass whipped. Cody Rhodes and The Lucha Brothers storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (29-13-2) PAC via Pinfall

Line Up For This Weeks AEW Rampage

– Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

– Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy In A Lumberjack Match

Updated AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

The Buy-In Match: Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Hangman Page For The AEW World Championship

2.) Bryan Danielson vs. Miro In The Finals Of The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

3.) Britt Baker (c) w/Rebel & Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay For The AEW Women’s World Championship

4.) The Inner Circle vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and American Top Team In A 10-Man Tag Team Minneapolis Street Fight

5.) The Lucha Brothers (c) w/Alex Abrahantes vs. FTR w/Tully Blanchard For The AEW World Tag Team Championship

6.) MJF w/Wardlow vs. Darby Allin w/Sting

7.) CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

8.) The Superkliq vs. Christian Cage & The Jurassic Express In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

9.) Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Contract Signing

Kenny Omega: You know, I wish I could share your excitement. I wish I could share the excitement and the enthusiasm of these wonderful fans. But I gotta say, Hangman, I’m a little sad, actually. I mean, we were friends, we were partners. As a member of The ELITE, we were like family. You see all of this? Everything here, this was meant for you. And if it wasn’t for your insecurities, if it wasn’t for your failures, you talk about that cowboy spirit, right? You guys love the cowboy spirit. You said it best yourself, you fall off that horse, you get right back up into that saddle, right? I wish the cameras could see how it really was, Hangman. It was never you. It was always us that picked you up out of your sorrows, every single time. Sat you back up on that horse and sent you back out there to give these people what they thought they wanted, and that was cowboy shit. And why did I do that? Even after you walked away, even after you turned us down when we invited you back. Call me crazy, but I did it because I saw a little bit of myself in you. How wrong I was. What a disappointment.

Hangman Page: You know, you talk a lot about me choking, my failures, my insecurities, and maybe you’re right. But if I remember, you once had another tag team partner who maybe you felt like you didn’t measure up to either. But I look across the ring and I see you now. The Best Bout Machine. The Wrestling God. The man who’s been the AEW World Champion for almost a year now. And it might be fair to say you’ve surpassed him. And over the past few years, you’ve told me a lot of lies. You told me I wasn’t good enough. You told me I couldn’t beat you. You let me fall on my face. But the biggest lie that you ever told me was last year at Full Gear, in the Eliminator Tournament, when you beat me, you knelt over my body and you said, good job, Hanger, I’m proud of you. You weren’t proud of me. You were afraid of me. You didn’t want me to feel the pain of loss like you had felt before. You didn’t want it to light a fire under my ass. For me to prove myself, to redeem myself. You didn’t want it to make me become what you’ve become, what I will become this Saturday when I beat you and become the AEW World Champion.

Kenny Omega: No, no, no, you’ve got it all wrong. Hangman, you’ve got it all wrong. What I did, I did out of necessity. What I did, I did because, believe it or not, I care about you Hangman. What I did, I did because I wanted to be the guy standing in front of the table from you right now, so you can realize your potential. Whether we can be friends ever again, whether we ever team again, who knows, I don’t know. But one thing’s for sure is that I want to be able to shake your hand, right here, right now. One last time. Let’s kill at the PPV, man to man.

Omega and Page shakes hands.

Kenny Omega: Good job, Hangman, I’m proud of you.

A cameraman attacked Page from behind as Omega was walking out of the ring. It’s Don Callis. Omega signs the contract with Page’s blood to close the show

