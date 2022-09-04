The AEW All Out pay-per-view event takes place tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at the Now Arena.
The pre-show will feature four matches and starts at 7pm EST, which will air on YouTube and Bleacher Report. The main card starts one hour later and will air on Bleacher Report. Here is the final card:
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA
AEW World Trios Championship Finals: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Athena
Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Singles Match: Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Trios Match: FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns
Singles Match: Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Trios Match: House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro
Singles Match (Pre-Show): Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
AEW All-Atlantic Championship (Pre-Show) Match: PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian
FTW Championship (Pre-Show) Match: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker
AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho