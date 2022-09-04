AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for Grand Slam as Dynamite is slated for Wednesday, September 21, and Rampage will air on Friday, September 23.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Wrestling Observer Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view that Rampage: Grand Slam will be a 2-hour show

“I’m really excited to get Rampage back to where it was. I can actually give you some news about Rampage, which is that we’re gonna have a 2-hour Rampage at Grand Slam again. Which I don’t think I’ve told anybody but I thought since I haven’t seen you in a while, I thought I’d give you some good news.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co