Masha Slamovich was interviewed on Tommy Dreamer’s “House of Hardcore” podcast. Here are the highlights:

Mickie James recommending that she come to Impact Wrestling:

“To my knowledge, it was Mickie James because she was the one who recommended me for (NWA) Empowerrr, and she seemed very happy with my work, thankfully. So that’s how I ended up being the pick your poison match for Deonna Purrazzo at the Knockouts Knockdown.”

Death matches:

“I love death matches. There’s really no other feeling. There’s nothing that I found that makes me feel so focused in the moment, alive and aware. I don’t think you know until you do it and get in there with somebody who knows the art of the style. There’s just a rush. I guess it’s how people get hooked on doing drugs because I suppose death matches are my drug of choice. Ever since I discovered indie wrestling, I immediately discovered CZW and I watched all the cages of death.”

