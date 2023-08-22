AEW announces its debut in a new city.

The promotion revealed in a post on social media that they will be bringing its weekly series Collision to Toledo, Ohio on Saturday October 14th. The event will take place from the Huntington Center with tickets set to go on sale on Friday August 25th.

ATTENTION: OHIO#AEWCollision debuts in Toledo, OH LIVE from the @Huntington_Ctr on Saturday, October 14th! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10am ET. 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/g1ecQT0KWn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2023

