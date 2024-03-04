AEW officially announces details on its next pay-per-view event.

AEW will be coming to St. Louis, Missouri on April 21st for its first-ever Dynasty event. This was expected as AEW had filed to trademark the term “Dynasty” last week, with many top news sources hinting that it would be a major event.

AEW’s new PPV is Dynasty on April 21st! pic.twitter.com/hvVsLAr2vv — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 4, 2024

This will be the first time AEW has run a pay-per-view in April since they launched back in 2019. AEW added the WrestleDream and Worlds End as pay-per-views back in 2023.