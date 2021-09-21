AEW has announced on Twitter that tickets will be going on sale this Friday for the promotion’s Minneapolis debut, as well as a television taping in the Kansas City area.

The promotion will be at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Missouri on Wednesday November 3rd for an episode of Dynamite. Then…on Friday November 12th AEW heads to the Target Center in Minneapolis for their other weekly TNT episodic, Rampage. Check out full details below.

🚨2 NEW Events On Sale THIS FRIDAY, Sept 24 at 11am ET / 10am CT🚨

Wed, Nov 3 #AEWDynamite returns to the Kansas City Area – 6pm CT Start

Fri, Nov 12 #AEW makes it's Minneapolis debut at the @TargetCenterMN with #AEWRampage – 7pm CT Start

Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/SknQKN9Mu3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2021

AEW expects their biggest crowd in their history for tomorrow’s Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.