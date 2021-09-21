Dan Lambert recently appeared on Throwing Down with hosts Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette where the American Top Team founder discussed his work with AEW, and his pairing with company stars Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, better known as the Men of the Year tag team. Highlights from Lambert’s interview can be found below.

How he thought his appearance for AEW was just going to be a one-off:

“I thought it was a one-off. I was joking around with Tony and said, ‘Hey, want me to bring a couple of guys on the Miami show?’ He wanted me to bring Amanda [Nunes] and [Jorge] Masvidal on the show and get them on camera. ‘You want to talk some shit?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll talk some shit?’ We just kind of threw it together last minute and [Lance Archer] dropped me on my head, so I thought it was a one-off. Then he was like, ‘That was good, can you come back?’ ‘I’ll come anytime you want me to come.’ I kind of played it by ear, but it’s been fun.”

On his pairing with the Men of the Year:

“We gotta pair with someone who can wrestle. I can bring all the MMA guys in the world and they can get in there and fight a little bit and do little spots, but they’re not going to carry a match. You have to pair with someone and both of those guys have a martial arts background. Scorpio had four or five amateur fights and Ethan Page is a black belt in Taekwondo. It had a little bit of marketability and made a little bit of sense. They’re both cool guys and good in the ring.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)