AEW has released a video on their social channels featuring rising star Wheeler Yuta, who reveals that due to his NJPW STRONG booking tomorrow he will no longer be competing on the live Rampage that also takes place tomorrow. The Blackpool Combat Club member was set to team with Claudio Castagnoli against Team 2Point0.

Instead…AEW world champion Jon Moxley will be taking on Matt Menard in a world title eliminator matchup.

Exclusive comments from BCC's @wheeleryuta on double-booking himself to work both #AEWRampage + NJPW tomorrow, but getting his friend #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley to cover! MOX vs @theDaddyMagic in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match LIVE on Rampage

10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/6aKgcWlhHZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne

* Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard in a world title eliminator match

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Matt Taven