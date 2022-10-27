WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.

The main two names being bounced around for return appearances are WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and The Boogeyman, who just appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week. It was noted that The Godfather may end up appearing as his spookier gimmick, Papa Shango.

While still not officially announced by WWE to appear on RAW, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. Logan Paul is not currently advertised. The arena is advertising Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for the dark main event, plus appearances by The Judgment Day, The O.C., Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, The Street Profits, Austin Theory and Kevin Owens.

Below is the current line-up for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley promote their Crown Jewel match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

