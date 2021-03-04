AEW has announced that former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa and former AEW women’s champion Riho will be teaming up to face the duo of Britt Baker and Reba at Sunday’s Revolution Buy-In preshow.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire match for the AEW championship

-The Young Bucks versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus Ryo Mizunami for the AEW women’s championship

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) Street Fight

-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

-Matt Hardy versus Adam “Hangman” Page

-Tag Team Casino Royale

-Miro/Kib Sabian versus Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor

-Thunder Rosa/Riho versus Britt Baker/Reba