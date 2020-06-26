AEW Announces Matchups For Next Week’s DARK, Young Bucks In Action

AEW has announced on Twitter the full lineup for next Tuesday’s episode of the Youtube series DARK. Check it out below.

-Lance Archer versus Pineapple Pete

-The Young Bucks versus Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler

-Ricky Starks versus Griff Garrison

-Brandi Rhodes/Allie versus KiLynn King/Skyler Moore

-Low Rida/Fuego del Sol versus The Butcher & The Blade

-Scorpio Sky versus Brady Pierce

-Shawn Spears versus Max Caster