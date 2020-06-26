 AEW Announces Matchups For Next Week's DARK, Young Bucks In Action

AEW Announces Matchups For Next Week’s DARK, Young Bucks In Action

Leave a comment

AEW has announced on Twitter the full lineup for next Tuesday’s episode of the Youtube series DARK. Check it out below.

-Lance Archer versus Pineapple Pete
-The Young Bucks versus Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler
-Ricky Starks versus Griff Garrison
-Brandi Rhodes/Allie versus KiLynn King/Skyler Moore
-Low Rida/Fuego del Sol versus The Butcher & The Blade
-Scorpio Sky versus Brady Pierce
-Shawn Spears versus Max Caster

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy