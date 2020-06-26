Pro Wrestling Tees Releases First Official Nancy Benoit (Woman) Merchandise In Over 20 Years

The official Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account has announced that Pro Wrestling Tees will be releasing their first Nancy Benoit (Woman) t-shirt in over 20 years. They give special thanks to the Toffoloni family for making it happen.
Together with the Toffoloni family and @PWTees, we are honored to announce the first official Woman shirts in over 20 years: https://t.co/Yhg3fQ2lkj pic.twitter.com/dpxhVendkM
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 26, 2020
Nancy Benoit and the details of her tragic murder were the subject of Dark Side of the Ring’s season two premiere on Chris Benoit. The two-part episode was the highest rated in the show’s history.
