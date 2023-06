All Elite Wrestling announced a new location for an upcoming live episode of Collision as the promotion heads to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

It will take place on August 19. Those advertised include CM Punk, Jay White, FTR, and others.

*JUST ANNOUNCED* @AEW returns to Rupp Arena! #AEWCollision will be live at Rupp Arena on Saturday, August 19th! Tickets officially go on sale Fri., June 30th at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/k9gtHY2d9L — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) June 22, 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 am Eastern time. Here is a list of the updated AEW Collision touring schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Thursday, June 29 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 29 – Hartford, CT at the XL Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 19 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY