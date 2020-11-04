AEW has announced The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, the go-home show for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

As noted earlier at this link, Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears was nixed from tonight’s show due to COVID-19 concerns. AEW has announced that The Bucks vs. Private Party is the replacement match for Sky vs. Spears.

This match will come just days before The Bucks challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear. If The Bucks lose that match, they can no longer challenge for the titles.

“#NewMatchAnnouncement The @youngbucks will take on #PrivateParty in a rematch from the second episode of #AEWDynamite, where Private Party eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the #AEW World Tag Team championship tournament,” AEW announced on Twitter this evening.

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* PAC breaks his silence

* World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will meet face to face

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Miro vs. Trent

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and the Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

#NewMatchAnnouncement

