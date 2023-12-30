The Battle Of Long Island is coming to AEW Worlds End 2023.
During this week’s special “New Year’s Smash” episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, it was announced during a backstage segment that Kris Statlander will be going one-on-one against Willow Nightingale in the “Battle of Long Island” at Saturday night’s year-end pay-per-view.
The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
Featured below is the updated card for the year-end pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling this weekend.
AEW WORLDS END 2023
AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe
Continental Classic Tournament Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley
AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – No DQ Match
AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Riho
AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart vs. Abadon
Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee
Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro
Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita
Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King
Zero-Hour Pre-Show: 20-Man Battle Royal For Future TNT Title Shot: Competitors TBA
Zero-Hour Pre-Show: FTW Champion HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta – FTW Rules Match
Can Willow Nightingale put all of Stokely Hathaways accusations of her and Kris Statlander to rest at #AEWWorldsEnd?
