WWE wrapped up their 2023 on television on Friday night.

At the “Absolute Best Of 2023” special edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, WWE aired footage of CM Punk’s surprise return in his hometown at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

During the segment on the “Best Of” episode of SmackDown, the company reiterated the fact that the segment featuring the return of “The Best in the World” is the most viewed social video in company history, with now 105 million combined views across their various platforms.

We still can't believe he's back… @CMPunk's return at #SurvivorSeries 2023 is the MOST SOCIAL MOMENT in WWE History! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/40t4kHnsHF — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2023

Also during the year-end SmackDown show on Friday night, the company aired a touching tribute to the late, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). Check it out below.