It looks like the rumors of a “Former World Champion” returning to WWE next week is a case of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Why?

Because “The Game” has acknowledged the rumors, and has added fuel to the fire.

The internet wrestling community is buzzing after Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Friday evening and acknowledged the rumors of a “Former World Champion” returning for next week’s WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

“Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former WWE Champion appearing at WWE Raw: Day One,” he began. “But I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on USA Network!”