AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Rampage on TNT.
Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) will team up with Action Andretti to battle Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo devl Vikingo, and Komander in trios action. This match received a ton of acclaim at the Rampage tapings on Wednesday (spoilers here), with some even calling it one of the best AEW television matchups in recent memory.
The luchador trio of Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, & El Hijo del Vikingo will face the recently reunited team of Top Flight & Action Andretti TOMORROW on AEW Rampage!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/15 RAMPAGE:
-Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo
-The Von Erichs will team with Orange Cassidy