AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) will team up with Action Andretti to battle Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo devl Vikingo, and Komander in trios action. This match received a ton of acclaim at the Rampage tapings on Wednesday (spoilers here), with some even calling it one of the best AEW television matchups in recent memory.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/15 RAMPAGE:

-Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo

-The Von Erichs will team with Orange Cassidy