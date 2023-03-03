Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Powerhouse Hobbs earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Title by winning the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, defeating Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, AR Fox, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, and the debuting Komander.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Komander is very much on the WWE radar. He is not under contract to AEW at all, but it’s notable that they debuted him with no real build-up at all.

Komander is under contract to the KAOZ promotion in Mexico, and there’s no word yet on how that would impact his ability to sign with AEW or WWE, but he would need the approval of KAOZ to sign with either company right now.

On a related note, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly wanted AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo to debut in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, but he was not available. AEW then tried to book Komander, and he was brought in.

AAA booker Konnan also works with KAOZ, and the story is that a while back he told the promotion to put Komander, Sexy Star, Dulce Canela and Dinamico under contract because smaller promotions could then sign them, and KAOZ would be blocked from using them. AAA and KAOZ also work together. The idea was that eventually they could work out a deal to where KAOZ allowed the wrestlers to sign with AAA, but that has not happened yet, and wasn’t a priority because AAA can book them now.

Komander and Black Taurus are scheduled to challenge Vikingo for the AAA Mega Title during WrestleMania 39 Weekend on Thursday, March 30 at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.