It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT at 8/7c this evening with their weekly AEW Collision two-hour prime time Saturday night program.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the show is three more bouts in the Blue League in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Scheduled for tourney bouts tonight are Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.