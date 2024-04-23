The numbers are in for last week’s AEW double-header.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, AEW Collision on TNT from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois drew 461,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The 4/13 episode last week drew 467,000 viewers, marking a slight decrease for this week’s show.

In the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, the 4/20 episode of AEW Collision drew an 0.13 rating, the same number that the show drew the previous week in the same key demo.

AEW Rampage, which aired live at a special night immediately after the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision, drew 397,000 overnight viewers. The 4/12 episode of AEW Rampage drew 295,000 viewers, marking a big increase for this week’s show by comparison.

The show scored a 0.13 rating in the key 18-to-49 year old demographic, up from the 4/12 episode, which drew a 0.08 rating in the same key demo.