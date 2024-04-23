Monday night was a busy night for the red brand.

Coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Columbus, Ohio, Fightful Select is reporting the following backstage news and notes, as well as the match and segment producers for the show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRODUCERS (4/22/2024) * Damian Priest/Jey Uso promo: Adam Pearce



* DIY vs. Awesome Truth: Kenny Dykstra



* Gunther promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* Imperium vs. New Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* Drew McIntyre promo: Abyss



* Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Abyss



* Chad Gable and Alpha Academy promo: Jason Jordan



* Ricochet & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & JD McDonagh: Jason Jordan



* Battle Royal: TJ Wilson & Petey Williams



* Apollo Crews vs. Ivar: Shawn Daivari



* Creed Brothers vs. Gallus: Shawn Daivari

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW BACKSTAGE NEWS (4/22/2024) * After not being listed as a producer for any WWE shows since WrestleMania XL, WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes is back as a producer for this week.



* Dominik Mysterio’s injury is, in fact, legitimate, as we reported on Monday evening.



* Several WWE Superstars were given the night off following the WWE European Tour.



* Sheamus was said to be okay with the “burgers after burgers” line from Drew McIntyre during their promo segment on the show. He even tweeted out a post on X having some fun with the line.



* Additional competitors are set to “declare” for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments on upcoming shows.



* Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are tentatively scheduled to work as a duo for the immediate follow-up of the attack to Giovanni Vinci last night.