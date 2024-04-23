Active talents continue to secure more of the producer jobs behind-the-scenes in WWE these days.

Fightful Select is reporting that Robert Stone is listed as a producer alongside Matt Bloom for tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to the report, Stone and Bloom will be working to put together a match pitting Fallon Henley one-on-one against Jaida Parker.

It’s also worth noting that with Von Wagner being released by WWE, Stone is essentially without a storyline for WWE NXT. According to one source, WWE does not have anything for Stone from a creative standpoint, and there are no plans yet to pair him with another WWE NXT Superstar.

Stone joins other active talents such as Pete Dunne and Shawn Spears that have been working behind-the-scenes for the company in a producer role.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 results coverage from Orlando, FL.