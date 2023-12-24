The Trios Titles have returned and so has Thunder Rosa, all that and more on a big episode of Collision!

Abadon & Thunder Rosa vs. Skye Blue & Juliya Hart

Continental Classic Blue League: Bryan Danielson (9) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6)

Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King (vs. Daniel Garcia (0)

Continental Classic Blue League: Adrade el Idolo (9) vs. Eddie Kingston (6)

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 12/23/23

Live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas! Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Match #1. Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson (9) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6)

Shoulder block by Claudio. Danielson locks in a kimura and gets a one count. Both men trade pinning combinations and we’re at a stalemate. Ankle pick and a surfboard by Danielson, after grabbing the nose, before stomping on the backs of the knees. Two count. European uppercut by Claudio floors Danielson. Danielson smiles and we’re in business, baby. Body slam and an elbow drop by Claudio. Death Lock by Danielson but Claudio escapes. Knuckle lock as both men trade monkey flips and neck bridges, while maintaining eye contact. Danielson boots Claudio in the jaw, as a receipt for the European uppercut from earlier. Claudio attacks Danielson in the corner with uppercuts and a short-arm clothesline. Claudio looks for the Giant Swing but Danielson dives for the Lebell Lock and gets it, but Claudio makes his way to the ropes. Running baseball slide by Danielson and a knee off the apron. Danielson throws Claudio into the steel steps shoulder-first. Roundhouse kicks by Danielson on the outside before rolling Claudio back in the ring. Danielson comes off the top but Claudio catches him with a European uppercut. Danielson fires back with a pair of running dropkicks in the corner. Claudio catches a third one in mid-air and it’s the Giant Swing! Claudio dumps him after about six revolutions and gets a two count. Sharpshooter by Claudio but Danielson fights to the ropes. Headbutt directly to the injured eye of Danielson, who proceeds to get clotheslined over the top rope. Running European uppercut to Danielson into the guardrail. Two count back inside the ring. Claudio locks in a sleeper as we head to PIP. Claudio looks for a superplex but Danielson crotches him on the top rope. Tree of Woe now as Danielson delivers some big roundhouse kicks to the midsection, and a big avalanche back suplex! Two count. Hammer and anvil elbows now by Danielson, but Claudio stands up with Danielson on his back. Claudio runs into a boot but Danielson transitions into the Lebell Lock! Claudio makes it to the ropes but the referee doesn’t see the leg on the bottom rope initially. Hard chops in the corner by Danielson and a hurricanrana off the top, but Danielson holds on and elbows Danielson on the top rope! Twisting superplex by Claudio! One, two, no!