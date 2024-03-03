It’s the go-home show to Revolution and we’ve got a lot of matches on tap tonight:

Mariah May vs. Angelica Risk

Thunder Rosa vs. Cassandra Golden

Christoper Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. Private Party

Penta vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin

Brian Cage, Roderick Strong, & The Patriarchy vs. CHAOS, Daniel Garcia, & Hook

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. The Dark Order

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 3/2/24

From the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama! Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, and Kevin Kelly are on the call and here comes House of Black’s Buddy Matthews.

Match #1. Buddy Matthews vs…

Well, we’re not sure who Matthews is wrestling as per Mark Briscoe jumps him before the bell! Spicy dropkick by Briscoe and a tope con hilo over the top that takes Matthews through a table! Briscoe grabs the spike but Brody King pulls Briscoe out of the ring. Briscoe goes low on King and beats on him with a chair. Chair for Black! Briscoe is about to spike Black in the forehead, but Matthews absolutely destroys him with a running kick to the face! Briscoe back body drops Matthews on the ramp and then follows up with a running crossbody on the floor! Briscoe grabs the pyrotechnics remote and tries to set Matthews on fire! The security grabs Briscoe and the House of Black pull Matthews to safetey.

Winner: NR

Rating: NR

Match #2. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin

Headbutt by Keith to Penta! Head scissors by Martin and a flying knee to Keith’s face. Diving crossbody by Penta and a pair of Slingblades. Superkick by Penta. Two. Backstabber on Martin and Penta has cleaned house. Keith in with a big boot to the face of Penta and an exploder suplex. Two count on Penta. Keith and Penta trade hard chops and elbows in the center of the ring as Martin comes off the top with a double crossbody. Suicide dive to Keith and one for Penta. All three man brawling outside the ring as Keith lays in some roundhouse kicks to both men. Penta punts Martin in the back of the head and has another one for Keith. Triple superkick party in the center of the ring until Keith and Penta catch Martin with a double. Keith looks for the Diamond Dust but he runs into a superkick from Martin. Canadien Destroyer by Penta to Keith! Two count. Springboard by Penta right into a boot from Keith but Keith runs into a superkick. Flying headbutt to Penta from Keith. Martin cradles Keith for two but Keith responds with a running knee and a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Keith and Penta trade chops on the apron before Keith thrusts the throat. Penta counters with a Fear Factor on the apron and DRILLS him! Running destroyer on the apron by Martin! Martin heads up top and hits the big frog splash on Keith for the win!

Winner: Dante Martin

Rating: ***1/2. This was a fun sprint and Bryan Keith is absolutely finding his footing very quickly. Martin excels in these crazy multi-man matches too, so he’s a good addition.

Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo have a discussion in the center of the ring. The screen is split down the middle, with Storm’s side in black and white. Purrazzo says she hopes Storm has a badee, because it’s going to be hard to wipe her ass with two broken arms. Storm puts on some lipstick and gives Purrazzo a kiss goodbye before a brawl breaks out. Mariah May grabs Purrazzo but she eats a pump kick and a stuck piledriver for her troubles.

Match #3. Mariah May vs. Angelica Risk

May with some hard chops and a neck crank over the top rope. May chokes Risk in the corner with her boot and hits a running stalling dropkick. Running knee to Risk on the ropes and MayDay finishes this one.

Winner: Mariah Mayu

Rating: NR

Here comes Toni Storm. Storm says she loves Purazzo’s ability and determination, but there’s only room for one and it will never be Purrazzo. The screen is split down the middle, with Storm’s side in black and white. Purrazzo says she hopes Storm has a badee, because it’s going to be hard to wipe her ass with two broken arms. Storm puts on some lipstick and gives Purrazzo a kiss goodbye before a brawl breaks out. Mariah May grabs Purrazzo but she eats a pump kick and a stuck piledriver for her troubles.

Match #4. Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Dark Order

Austin with some right hands and a clothesline to Reynolds. Caster in now and it’s a double hip toss. Three-way Scissor Me, Timbers to Evil Uno. Silver breaks up the scissor as Caster gets hit with a pop-up European uppercut. Pump kick by Uno on Austin gets two. Silver gets a tag and lays the boots to Austin as we go to PIP. Austin hits a neckbreaker on Uno as we get back from break. Bowens gets the hot tag and clears house. Superkicks to everyone and the Kitaro Krusher to Reynolds. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED. Uno pulls Bowens outside and posts him. Caster attacks from behind as Silver hits a suicide dive. Silver flexes in front of Daddy Ass but back inside the ring it’s the triple team Blackout. Long two count. Swinging neckbreaker by Austin. Pump kick to Austin by Silver from behind. Clothesline, enziguiri, rolling elbow to Caster. The Arrival by Bowens and Mic Drop by Caster. One, two, three.

Winners: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Rating: **1/4. Freebird rules here, clearly. Can we get the BCG turn on The Acclaimed already? Or vice versa?

Lexi is with Big Stoke, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. Willow wants Stokely to stop talking about tomorrow there’s a tag match vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Wardlow to the ring. Wardlow excuses Tony and says he’s finally gotten someone’s attention around here. Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, and he choked out Samoa Joe a year ago. This year, Wardlow gets his shot at the title after he beats the other “all-stars” in the match. Who’s it going to be? Joe, Swerve, Hangman? Doesn’t matter. Wardlow is going to send Joe back to the announce table where he belongs. This is no longer wrestling… this is war.

Here’s Chris Jericho.

Jericho won’t be kicked aside during the scramble tomorrow, neither will any of the other guys in the match. Jericho is “The Ocho” because he’s an eight-time world champ. Jericho’s got eight and Wardlow ain’t won sh*t. It’s been four years since Jericho sniffed the title, so it’s a chance to be back where he thinks he can be. Jericho knows he’s good enough, but is Wardlow Maybe Wardlow isn’t as good as he thinks he is? Jericho calls him Mike, so he means business. Wardlow says Jericho is right, he’s taken steps down, and backwards, and it pissed him off. To the point that it ate away at him and he lost his friends, and himself. Wardlow is back and he’s going to strap the rocket to himself.

Jericho says he’ll take the rocket and shove it right up… here’s Powerhouse Hobbs and he lays out Jericho.

Match #5. Private Party vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Tieres by Sydal and an arm drag to Kassidy. Quen in now and it’s arm drag city, with all four guys exchanging. Quen wants shots. More shots. Daniels steps over Quen and wants some shots of his own. Arm drag by Daniels and an enziguiri by Sydal, right into an STO. Marisposa by Sydal gets two as we go to commercial. Daniels get low bridged and Private Party takes control, putting the boots to him in the corner. Camel Clutch by Kassidy as Quen leaps over with a double stomp to Daniels. Two count. Clothesline by Kassidy with some quick tags as we go back to PIP. Sydal with the hot tags and low kicks to everyone, followed by a double hurricanrana. Question mark kick to Kassidy and an Air Raid Crash to Quen gets two. Baseball slide to Kassidy but Sydal misses a charge in the corner and walks into a pump kick. Neckbreaker and senton combo by Private Party for a long two count. Double clothesline by Sydal and Daniels. Angel’s Wings attempt by Quen back body drops Daniels. Meteora to Cassidy and NOW the Angel’s Wings to Kassidy. Jeff Jarrett and company arrive at ringside for a distraction as Lethal slides in and hits the Lethal Combination on Daniels. Lethal puts Kassidy on top and they get the win.

Winners: Private Party

Rating: **1/2. I feel like I’ve seen this match a bunch of times, to be honest. This was fine for what it was.

After the match, everyone dances to Private Party’s music.

Video package for Danielson and Kingston is shown.

Match #5. Thunder Rosa vs. Cassandra Golden

Clinch and knees by Rosa and a thrust kick. Golden blocks a Death Valley Driver but misses a corner charge. Shotgun dropkick by Rosa and a running dropkick in the corner. Rosa heads up top for a diving double stomp and she connects. Rosa locks in a version of the Shankly Gates.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: NR

Match #6. 8-Man Tag: Hook, Daniel Garcia, Trent, & Orange Cassidy vs. Brian Cage, Christian, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne

Matt Menard joins the commentary table for this one. Strong and Garcia start with a hard tie up. Garcia rolls out of a wrist lock and tells Strong… not this time. Garcia lays in some hard chops and a clothesline in the corner. Cage comes in and blocks a piledriver to Strong. Hook is in now too and it’s a melee. European uppercuts to Strong as Garcia sends him into a hip toss from Hook. All eight man are in the ring and it’s time for business… as we go to PIP. Christian distracts Garcia as Killswitch makes the tag and runs him over with a shoulder block as we go to a full commercial. Back from break and Garcia mounts Cage in the corner, but Cage dumps him on to the apron and then brings him in the hard way with a deadlift superplex. Strong gets a tag and hits a backbreaker, before tagging Christian. Boots to Garcia and now everyone is tagging in and out here. Cage now with the stomp to the head of Garcia. Garcia tries o fight out of the corner but Cage catches him with a suplex, but Garcia counters with a DDT! Strong gets thet ag but so does Trent. Clothesline to Strong and a Meteora. German suplex to Christian. Two. Half-and-half suplex by Trent to Christian and a Tornado DDT to Strong. Suicide dive to Killswitch but he catches Trent and chokeslams him on the apron. Strong tags himself in and puts the boots to an injured Trent. Strong catapults Trent underneath the bottom rope and we now go to our THIRD commercial break. Sheesh. Trent still in trouble but Strong cuts off the tag, as Cassidy has still yet to be involved in the match. Strong now mocks Cassidy with some kicks of his own. Boston Crab by Strong but Trent kicks him off and finally tags Cassidy. Cassidy sends everyone into the buckle and dropkick Killswitch off the apron. Stundog Millionaire to Cage! Tope suicida to Strong. Orange Punch to Killswitch. Sick Kick to Cassidy from Strong. Saito to Strong by Garcia. Spear by Christian. T-Bone to Christian by Hook. Spinning Full Nelson Slam to Hook and the F10 to Cassidy. Hook and Garcia break up the pin. Cassidy tries to dive but Strong hits End of Heartache on the floor! Trent’s on the back of Killswitch as Strong has Cassidy in the Stronghold on the outside. Killsiwtch looks for the chokeslam and Trent rolls him up for the.. two! Superkick to a seated Killswitch. Make that two. Christian distracts Trent as Nick Wayne hits Trent from behind, allowing Killswitch to finish this one with the Northern Lariat.

Winners: Brian Cage, Roderick Strong, & The Patriarchy

Rating: ***1/2.

Cage and company destroy everyone after the bell and Menard makes the save for Garcia, who was about to get chokeslammed on an unfolded chair. Instead, Menard eats the chokeslam himself! Hook takes out Cage as he flies off the steel steps and Garcia fights Christian to the back. Security tries to break up the melee as we fade to black!

Final Thoughts: Kind of a weird show tonight. Feels like AEW was trying to touch on everything happening tomorrow at Revolution, and that’s a tall task. The wrestling tonight was okay, nothing was bad, but we’re used to a little more on Collision. That being said, they did do a good job hammering home the fact that the PPV is tomorrow, so meet me here for Revolution tomorrow night! 6.5/10.